Secretary Chao quits in protest – rather than stay to support 25th Amendment removal: Read full letter
Elaine Chao (Chris Kleponis/AFP)
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has just resigned in protest against the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which President Donald Trump incited. In her letter to DOT colleagues, Chao says the insurrection "has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot set aside." Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was rumored to be thinking of resigning Wednesday. Other rumors said McConnell was desperately attempting to get White House officials to stay at least until Thursday. Read her full letter here: This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.