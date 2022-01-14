'Dangerous' Republican 'kook’ says he is willing to forge elector documents again in 2024

One of the Nevada Republicans who signed fake elector documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election threatened to do it all over again in 2024 — when he is hoping to be in charge of the state's elections.

"Extreme Republicans loyal to Donald Trump and his 'big lie' that the 2020 election was rigged have formed a nationwide alliance aiming to take control of the presidential election process in key battleground states that could determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential race," The Guardian reported. "At least eight Republicans who are currently running to serve as chief election officials in crucial swing states have come together to form the coalition."

The British newspaper interviewed Nevada Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant, who bragged on social media as the group was submitting it's fake electors.

The newspaper asked Marchant if he would be prepared to do it again in 2024.

“That is very possible, yes," he replied.

Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson cited Marchant's comments and described the Secretary of State hopeful as a "dangerous kook."

At an October gathering of the Secretary of State candidates, Marchant described working after the election with "Juan O Savin," the alias used by the man some QAnon cultists believe is actually John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Marchant said the group of Trump-loyalists running to take over elections includes Mark Finchem in Arizona, Rachel Hamm in California, Jody Hice in Georgia, Kristina Karamo in Michigan, and David Winney in Colorado. Members are apparently being recruited in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Donald Trump has endorsed Finchem, Hice, and Karamo.

While Trump has not endorsed in the Nevada race, his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has endorsed Marchant.



