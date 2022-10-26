Sen. Bob Menendez is under criminal federal investigation: report

Allred held a press conference Wednesday afternoon featuring the woman she says was the former NFL star’s girlfriend.

“I am coming forward now, because I saw Herschel deny the allegations by another woman who claimed that he had paid for her abortion, and particularly I saw him state that the woman’s claims were not true, because he never signed any cards using the letter ‘H’,'” says “Jane Doe” in the audio. “I knew that was not true because he had often signed letters to me using ‘H.'”

“Jane Doe” says she voted for Trump, is a registered independent, and is urging voters to not elect Herschel Walker.

“I am a registered independent and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections. I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator,” she says. “And that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof.”

“In April of 1993, our client learned that she was pregnant,” Allred told reporters. “She was surprised. She had been on birth control throughout their entire relationship. When she told Mr. Walker that she was pregnant, he seemed shocked. She didn’t know what to do. Mr. Walker clearly wanted her to have an abortion and convinced her to do so. Our client alleges that Mr. Walker gave her cash to pay for the abortion and that she went to a clinic in Dallas, Texas. However, while she was at the clinic, she became overwhelmed with emotion. She could not go through with it, and she left the clinic in tears when Mr. Walker called that pressured her to go back to the clinic with him the next day to go through with the abortion. The following day, Mr. Walker drove her to the clinic and waited in the parking lot for hours until the abortion was completed,” Allred says.

“At the time,” of Walker’s girlfriend’s abortion, “Herschel Walker was married and having an ongoing affair with the woman,” says former federal prosecutor Ron Filipowski, who tracks the far right.

Allred also held up what she said was a photo of Herschel Walker in her client’s Minnesota hotel room, “on the bed.”

In that press conference she also played audio of a voicemail she alleges is from Herschel Walker, who is now the Republican Senate nominee from Georgia, running against Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.