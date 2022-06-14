Sen. Marco Rubio asks for an Interpol red alert notice to arrest Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio, R- Fla., speaks during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2022. - ANNA ROSE LAYDEN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an Interpol red alert notice for the arrest of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro so he can be brought to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Maduro is currently outside his country in the middle of an international tour claiming to represent Venezuela even though the United States and a large number of countries accuse him of stealing the 2019 presidential election, the Republican senator from Florida said in a letter also addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “As you know,...