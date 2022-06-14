Sen. Marco Rubio asks for an Interpol red alert notice to arrest Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro

Marco Rubio, R- Fla., speaks during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2022. - ANNA ROSE LAYDEN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an Interpol red alert notice for the arrest of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro so he can be brought to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Maduro is currently outside his country in the middle of an international tour claiming to represent Venezuela even though the United States and a large number of countries accuse him of stealing the 2019 presidential election, the Republican senator from Florida said in a letter also addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “As you know,...
Rogers was asking her fans and allies in the “groyper army” to go after the QAnon conspiracy theorist turned Congressional candidate because he had alleged Rogers, a Flagstaff Republican who has built her political brand on spreading lies about the 2020 election, was involved in some sort of “backroom deal” that was preventing some equipment from being examined for alleged election fraud. There is no evidence of such a backroom deal.
The self-styled online “army” that Rogers sought to rally to her aid is a collection of white nationalists who favor online trolling tactics. Their goals broadly include normalizing their extreme and racist views by aligning them with Christianity and so-called “traditional” values.
“I wish to submit a formal ethics complaint and ask that you commence an ethics investigation into Senator Wendy Rogers to determine whether she is fit for service to the people of Arizona due to a pattern of behavior that is unbecoming of a Senator,” Watkins wrote in an email to Ethics Committee Chairwoman Sine Kerr that was also sent to the other 29 senators. “I have been included in her online attacks and will list the details here, along with a history of actions that call into question her ability to faithfully execute her duties in a way that brings honor to the State of Arizona.”
Watkins initially filed the complaint as an email, not as a signed and notarized letter as required by the rules of the Senate Ethics Committee. He has since submitted a complaint that follows those guidelines, he told the Arizona Mirror.
Watkins’ complaint alleges that, in trying to mobilize the “groyper army,” Rogers put his life in danger because of his Asian-American heritage and because “someone in this group would interpret this post to mean a ‘hit’ on my life.”
Although he said in the complaint that he was fearful of the groypers, Watkins has repeatedly associated with prominent Arizona groypers. For instance, Kyle Clifton, who has promoted white nationalist Nick Fuentes as well as used the Neo-Nazi term “blood and soil” in Instagram posts, has posed alongside Watkins for photos.
Watkins has boosted the Telegram accounts of both Arnold and Clifton. Before all three were banned from Twitter, he also boosted their Twitter accounts.
Before QAnon, many came to associate Watkins with an online image board called 8chan, which was later renamed 8kun. Watkins didn’t create the site — its founder was Fredrick Brennan, who would later cut ties with the website — but he became its administrator after his father, Jim Watkins, purchased it.
A key piece of the second public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the 2020 election overthrow attempts was that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani spent a lot of time promoting conspiracy theories and giving advice to former President Donald Trump. Amid those sessions, Trump advisers confessed under oath that he appeared to be intoxicated.
"Late-Night" host Seth Meyers had a favorite person who was asked about Giuliani, however: Jared Kushner.
Kushner told the committee that he tried to warn Trump about Giuliani, but it appears his advice went unheeded.
"Did you ever share, Mr. Kirschner, your view of Mr. Giuliani — did you ever share your perspective about him with the president?" the committee asked.
"Umm," Kushner said before pausing. "I guess," he said again before another lengthy pause and an audible sigh. "Uh. Yes."
"Tell me what you said," the committee asked.
"Well, basically not the approach I would take if I was you," said Kushner.
"Ok. And how did he react? How did President Trump react when you shared that view with him," the committee lawyer asked.
"He said, you know, I, I, I've confidence in Rudy," said Kushner.
Meyers pointed out the "Very long pause" and that it is the kind of pause that someone uses when a friend was "super drunk at a party, especially a friend you invited."
"Hey, you know your friend Kyle?" Meyers asked. "Uh..... ..... .... [sigh] ..... yeaaahhh?"
Meyers went on to summarize the hearing that there were clearly two schools of thought that the committee pointed out - those who didn't think that the election was a fraud and the "drunk" or "crazy people" who was ready for a coup.
See the video below:
Blockbuster Jan. 6 Hearing Focuses on Drunk Rudy, Debunks Trump’s Big Lie: A Closer Look
www.youtube.com
In an epic debate, Republican commentator Scot Jennings was called out to his face by CNN analyst Kasie Hunt.
Speaking about the second of hearings for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 election and conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election, Jennings tried the "both candidates" approach to attacking the presumptive presidential candidates for 2024.
"Eighty percent of people don't want either Trump or Biden to run for president!" he threw up his hands. "I'm there!"
"I'm willing to believe you that you want to go somewhere else," said Hunt. "What are you doing today to make sure Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee?"
"Today?" Jennings asked, seemingly confused.
"Today," Hunt asked again. "What are you doing today?"
"I mean, I—" Jennings stammered.
"Like — Mitch McConnell — the universe in which you live there are things, I mean, my God, there are people running for president already! Ron DeSantis is running for president. Like, what?"
"I got — I got like eight people I'd rather support," Jennings said laughing.
"No, I get that, but like, what are Republicans in power doing right now?" she asked again. "I mean... I don't care. You pick your nominee. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, there's a whole list of people."
Another guest noted that currently House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was working to build a team of people to discredit the Jan. 6 committee.
Jennings claimed that there was nothing to do "today" to Donald Trump politically and that someone in 2024 has to beat him.
"And how do you enable that?" Hunt asked, repeating her question what he was doing to stop Trump.
Jennings said a lot of Republicans were going to support other candidates. He then conceded that Trump's greatest skill is fragmenting the GOP.
See the video below:
\u201cMy question to @ScottJenningsKY: If you want someone other than Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee, what are you doing about it TODAY?\u201d