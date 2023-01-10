Senate Intel chair requests briefing on Biden docs

Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has requested a formal briefing on the classified documents that have been found in a private office that President Joe Biden had once occupied.
Warner's request for a briefing is a similar one to what he has been asking for from the classified documents found at the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump.
"Our system of classification exists in order to protect our most important national security secrets," Warner said in a press release. "We expect to be briefed on what happened both at Mar-a-Lago and at the Biden office as part of our constitutional oversight obligations."
Warner and his committee are worried that they are quickly losing power and influence, in large part due to the unprecedented actions of Trump, who purposely kept the Senate Intelligence Committee at a distance to minimize oversight and review of his actions as President.
The Senate Intelligence Committee would like to access and review the 300 classified documents from the Mar-a-Lago property and around 10 documents that Biden's lawyers identified while cleaning out his old office in November at the Washington, D.C.-based Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.
According to CNN, the documents originated during Biden's tenure as Vice President and included briefings about Iran, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.