'Physically aggressive': New details emerge about Republican's profane tirade at school-age Senate pages

New details involving a foul-mouthed tirade unleashed by a Congressman on a group of school-age Senate pages has painted an even more disturbing picture of the attack.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) yelled that the teenagers were “lazy s--ts” and told them to “get the f–k up” when he saw them lounging in the rotunda of the Capitol, Punchbowl first reported.

But NBC News on Sunday revealed his outburst was even more disturbing.

A source told the outlet that Orden was “physically aggressive” toward the pages and was “screaming inches from the pages’ faces” and “shooed” them by waving his arms at them.

Orden had been hosting a beer and cheese event with constituents before the attack, according to reports.

The pages had been lying on their backs in order to take photos of the ceiling dome.

“Wake the f--- up you little s---s. What the f--- are you all doing? Get the f--- out of here. You are defiling the place,” Orden yelled.

He added, “I don’t give a f---who you are. I’m a congressman. My name is Derrick Van Orden, and I represent the 3rd District of Wisconsin," NBC reported.