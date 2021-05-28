‘Pathetic cowards’: Senate Republicans face furious backlash after blocking Capitol riot commission

This Friday, Senate Republicans blocked a bill passed by the House that sought to create an independent commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Only six Republicans voted to advance the bill, according to reports.

Unsurprisingly, the vote results sparked a huge wave of backlash and condemnation from people accusing Republicans of looking the other way from an event that some have compared to 9/11.