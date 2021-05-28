‘Pathetic cowards’: Senate Republicans face furious backlash after blocking Capitol riot commission

This Friday, Senate Republicans blocked a bill passed by the House that sought to create an independent commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Only six Republicans voted to advance the bill, according to reports.
Unsurprisingly, the vote results sparked a huge wave of backlash and condemnation from people accusing Republicans of looking the other way from an event that some have compared to 9/11.
Disgraceful. A bipartisan commission to investigate an attack on America and prevent the next one should have been…
— Noah Bookbinder (@Noah Bookbinder)
51 senators can seat a Supreme Court justice but 54 senators can't establish an independent commission to investiga…
— Steven Mazie (@Steven Mazie)
I agree with Gladys Sicknick, whose son Brian was killed defending us, that voting down the 1/6 commission is a 'sl…
— Richard Blumenthal (@Richard Blumenthal)
Today is one of the most shameful days in the history of the United States Senate. Enough already. The Republican P…
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷)
Republicans in the Senate blocked January 6 Commission - 54-35 60 votes were needed Shame on you! People need to know. #Insurrection
— Jesús García (@Jesús García)
Shameful. January 6th was an appalling attack on our democracy and the Republican Party is beholden to the man who…
— Julián Castro (@Julián Castro)
Trump's army of weirdos engaged in a violent invasion and occupation of Congress, following his orders, and the spi…
— Bob Cesca (@Bob Cesca)
Your reminder that in November 1923, Hitler's attempted coup failed. But no one was held accountable. Ten years lat…
— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich)
This is where we stand right now. Without reforming the filibuster, we can't even get a bipartisan commission inves…
— Leah Greenberg (@Leah Greenberg)
By refusing to end the filibuster, and with it the anti-democracy GOP's power to stifle the will of the majority,…
— Cari Luna (@Cari Luna)
Never forget this same party spent years & years, & millions of dollars, on a Benghazi commission whose sole task w…
— Chris Reed (@Chris Reed)