Senators offer bill to block any U.S. president from leaving NATO

(Corrects spelling of 'Republican' in paragraph 1) By Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican senators renewed an effort to block any U.S. president from leaving NATO on Wednesday, as leaders of the alliance attended an eventful summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The joint resolution, seen by Reuters, is a fresh effort by Congress to prevent the president from withdrawing from the alliance without the Senate's approval. "The President shall not suspend, terminate, denounce, or withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty, done at Washington, DC, April 4, 1949,...
State officials told to 'carry out their duty' keeping Trump off 2024 ballot
July 13, 2023
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution "is clear that anyone who takes an oath of office and then engages in insurrection is forever barred from holding public office again," said one campaigner.
As part of a campaign to keep former President Donald Trump from serving in public office again because he incited a deadly insurrection, a pair of advocacy groups on Wednesday sent letters to election officials in nine key states.''
After responding to his 2020 loss with the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen, Trump is seeking the GOP presidential nomination for 2024—and is leading the polls. This, despite a section of the 14th Amendment barring from office anyone who has taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."
"The evidence is overwhelming that Donald Trump incited and mobilized the insurrection on January 6, 2021, at our nation's Capitol," said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director at Free Speech for People (FSFP). "The U.S. Constitution is clear that anyone who takes an oath of office and then engages in insurrection is forever barred from holding public office again. Election officials must carry out their duty, follow this constitutional mandate, and bar Trump from the ballot."
Echoing their April letter to Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, FSFP and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund on Wednesday asked secretaries of state and election officials to exclude the twice-impeached former president from future ballots—and highlighted that the 14th Amendment "does not require that Congress, a court, or anyone else, adjudicate the question of Mr. Trump's ineligibility."
The new letters were sent to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Francis Galvin, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, New York State Board of Elections Co-Chairs Peter Kosinski and Douglas Kellner, Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, and members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
"Secretaries of state and state election officials are well within their authority to bar former President Donald Trump from the ballot. We all know that Donald Trump incited an insurrection to stop the certification of the 2020 election," said Mi Familia Vota national programs manager Irving Zavaleta. "Trump is disqualified."
As Common Dreams reported last Friday, the groups' renewed calls for action from state election officials coincide with the 155th anniversary of the 14th Amendment's ratification. In addition to the letters, they have organized events in key states.
Since being voted out of office, Trump has faced two historic indictments: In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged him with 34 felony counts stemming from alleged hush money payments during the 2016 election cycle, and last month, Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were hit with dozens of federal charges in a classified documents case.
The latter is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed last year after Trump launched his 2024 campaign. Smith is also responsible for investigating Trump's role in the insurrection—which could result in more charges.
"While the U.S. Justice Department, along with state and local authorities, must hold Donald Trump accountable for all crimes that he has committed, secretaries of state and chief election officials across the country must carry out their responsibility to follow the mandate of the Constitution and the insurrectionist disqualification clause and bar Trump from any future ballot," declared FSFP president John Bonifaz.
"Criminal prosecutions will establish Trump's liability under the law," Bonifaz added. "But the enforcement of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment against Trump will ensure that our republic is protected and that this insurrectionist-in-chief is forever disqualified from holding any future public office."
'The whole thing is for show': Ex-FBI counsel says Wray hearing wasn't for finding answers
July 12, 2023
A Wednesday hearing during which GOP representatives grilled FBI director Christopher Wray was "for show," and not for holding the agency to account for any mistakes, according to former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann.
Weissmann, who previously predicted Trump's conviction in the classified documents case, appeared on MSNBC Wednesday night alongside Rep. Eric Swalwell. Weissmann discussed how, when hearings like the recently publicized one don't have cameras present, the performative nature was downplayed and things could actually get done.
"You actually get work done. People actually ask you real questions. You go there with a sense of obligation to give answers to congress," he said. "It doesn't matter whether it's a Democrat or Republican. And that's the purpose."
Weissmann further disagreed with labeling the Wray event a "hearing."
"This is, when you asked the congressman what he took from this hearing, this isn't a hearing. This is soundbites for people to play on TV. The witness is not a witness... they are not there to give answers. The whole thing is just for show," he said.
He further added:
"What is unfortunate is, there are a lot of issues with respect to the FBI. There's a lot of good, a lot of things they are doing really well, but there are also no issues where they've had failures."
'Weirdness cost': Lawmaker says GOP obsession with Hunter Biden nudes is 'creepy'
July 12, 2023
The House hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, despite the director trying to focus on serious topics, was constantly punctuated by Republican lawmakers ranting angrily about the Hunter Biden laptop story being suppressed from social media.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who participated in the hearing, pointed out on MSNBC that evening just how bizarre the GOP's fixation with the laptop issue — and what was on it — has really become.
"Absolute chaos is what it had become on the Republican side of the hearing by the time they got to you today," said anchor Lawrence O'Donnell. "What, for you, we're the most important things to take out of that hearing?"
"Well, Lawrence, what I saw was a Trump-appointed FBI director lay out the professionalism and class of his workforce and what they are charged to do — counterterrorism, counterespionage, money laundering, public corruption — and a MAGA party that obsessively went out of their way to defend Donald Trump," said Swalwell.
"Actually, by the time it came to me, it occurred to me that they had said the word 'laptop' so many times that we have actually, I think, missed the forest for the trees as Democrats," Swalwell continued. "We have not called these guys out enough about how weird it is that they are obsessed with somebody's non-consensual nude images on the laptop. We have kind of given them a pass because we don't want to talk about it. But a party that also talked to the director about Pfizer reauthorization and said, we're not going to reauthorize this surveillance program because it violates the privacy of individual Americans, wants to weaponize the privacy of the president's son for their own political benefit. So I actually thought it was pretty important to focus on that."
"We're never gonna win on the merits of these guys. They're not interested," added Swalwell. "But we should impose a weirdness cost on them, that if they want to talk about the laptop, we are going to say it's kind of creepy that you're talking about this laptop, especially when there were 300-plus mass shootings in America already in July, and you're talking about laptops and not our kids lives."
Watch below or click here.
Eric Swalwell on GOP's obsession with Hunter Biden's nude photoswww.youtube.com
