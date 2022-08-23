Court overturns man's death sentence after prosecutors used an 'expert' to portray Black men as violent

In interviews with Vice's Mack Lamoreux, Corey and Daisy (last names withheld by Vice) detailed their time with the woman who recently declared she will set up a "Kingdom of America" after she left them behind in Newfoundland.

According to the two, they were previously "administrators on Telegram channels. Corey eventually became her mechanic and one of her 'security guards.' Daisy cooked and handled the bookkeeping," and what they told Lamoreaux has all the trappings of a cult with a central leader far beyond the American QAnon movement.

“The abuse was non-stop. It was never-ending,” Daisy explained before adding, "No proper meals, you know? No sleep. She didn’t care. She said, ‘If you work for the queen, you work for the queen. You volunteered to be here. Why are you complaining?’”

With Daisy adding, “She was using me as her bank account. All the money that was donated was going into my bank account. I was the one controlling the expenses, and it was for her,” Lamoreaux reported, "Didulo’s 'decrees' have also gotten followers into serious financial trouble. After she declared utilities free in Canada, many of her subjects stopped paying those bills. At one point, Didulo even wrote a post instructing her followers how to remove utility companies from their online banking payments. Many of her followers incurred late fees or mounting debt, and some have had their power cut off."

The report also details multiple instances of death threats, with Lamoreaux writing, "In the queen’s world, naysaying is treason, which is supposedly punishable by death. Corey said that Didulo threatened to have him killed several times by a variety of methods, including being shot in the head or thrown from a helicopter. One of his many transgressions worthy of death? Booking a pickup time for an RV at 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. "

"She said, 'Nobody controls my timeline. Anybody that screws up my timeline is going to be tried for treason and shot in the head,'" Daisy recalled.

Chris Cowan, a videographer who traveled with the group, also found himself on the receiving end of death threats.

"Cowan told VICE News that Didulo once told him he was lucky to be alive after he took one of the group’s RVs to pick up electronic parts and dinner without the queen’s explicit permission," with Cowan claiming Didulo told him, "You can't split up the convoy, otherwise our military is going to shoot you.”

According to the report, after the incident, Didulo took to Telegram to proclaim "in the Kingdom of Canada...Treason = Death Penalty," while also sharing photos of Cowan and including personal information.

Calling her followers "brainwashed" Cowan told Vice, "I didn't answer a single phone call, but my phone was constantly blowing up with Telegram messages and text messages. Then a few people found my personal Facebook page and commented randomly on some posts. One of them, like a 60-year-old woman, looks really nice, and she was like, 'You will burn!'”

Former cult member Diane Benscoter and founder of Antidote.ngo, claimed this version QAnon is nothing less than a dangerous cult.

"It's horrible. It's like a form of death, but they're still there, so the person that they were is just gone and they've become this person that is hateful and spiteful and arrogant and spend all their time, every waking moment, listening to this stuff online,” she explained. “It's just so hard for people to deal with this."

You can read more of Lamoreaux's comprehensive report here.