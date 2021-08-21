'Death Sentence DeSantis' slammed for COVID crisis in blistering new attack ad

On Friday, progressive political group Meidas Touch dropped a new political video tearing into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for allowing COVID-19 to spread out of control in his state.
At the beginning of the month, 1 in 3 new COVID cases in the U.S. were in either Florida or Texas, as both DeSantis and Texas' Gov. Greg Abbott publicly fought with local governments and school officials to block public health measures like mask mandates.
"I don't want to hear a blip about COVID," said DeSantis in a clip at the start of the video. The line played in a loop, interspersed with shots of severely ill patients fighting for their lives in ICU. "This is a free state. I'm going to stand in your way."
"Ron DeSantis doesn't give a bleep about your child," concluded the video, with the "bleep" replaced by the pulse of a heart monitor.
Watch the ad below:
📺 NEW VIDEO Children are dying because DeSantis is lying. #DeathSentenceDeSantis https://t.co/huddMmI09E— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1629495374.0