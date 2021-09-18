Insurrection supporters blame Trump after 'Justice for J6' rally flopped
Saturday's rally in Washington, DC backing the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6th in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Capitol Police estimated turnout was only 400 to 450 people.

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reported live from the scene.

"Some were upset at the former president because they felt that he, by coming out and saying people shouldn't come or they felt he wasn't strong enough in support," he reported. "I did hear from some of those folks who took issue with it, but I didn't hear them changing their opinions or their support of the former president."

"And as much as i just want to make one other point, as much as the organizers said, well, this wasn't political, this wasn't about politics, it really was, in the end. Everywhere you went here, you hear, you see signs about the former president," he added.

Trump was scheduled to spend his day attending a golf tournament in New Jersey.

