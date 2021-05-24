Secret Service agents could be called to testify against Donald Trump: report

With the shifting of investigations on former President Donald Trump, there's a possibility that Secret Service agents might be asked to testify.

Senior Washington correspondent for BusinessInsider, Dave Levinthal, explained to SiriusXM host Julie Mason Monday morning that it harkens back to the days of former President Bill Clinton and the Ken Starr investigation. In that case, Levinthal explained that agents were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury.

Given Secret Service agents followed Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Eric Trump it could make for a lot of agents who witnessed many things. There is no law on the books that prevents agents from testifying.

Levinthal went on to explain that most of the legal challenges that Trump faces are related to his businesses, but as president, he was accused of using the office for his own financial benefit. So, agents could be called to testify about that.

There's also the matter of what Trump did to intervene in the Georgia election that could have fallen under election fraud.

The agency has opposed subpoenaing their agents, noting that it puts them in an awkward position where the protectee must trust them.

Listen to the clip below: