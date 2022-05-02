'Lowest level of racism': Israeli foreign minister buries Russia's Lavrov for comparing Zelenskyy to Hitler
Shutterstock

In response to remarks by Kremlin foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who said that Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood” and that the “most rabid antisemites tend to be Jews," Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded an apology, The Guardian reports.

Lavrov made comments while defending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, claiming that the Russian military is carrying out a campaign of "denazification."

“As to [Zelenskiy’s] argument of what kind of nazification can we have if I’m Jewish, if I remember correctly, and I may be wrong, Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said during an interview with Italian television channel Mediaset. “It doesn’t mean anything at all.”

“We have for a long time listened to the wise Jewish people who say that the most rabid antisemites tend to be Jews,” Lavrov continued. “There is no family without a monster.”

In a statement, Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid said Lavrov’s remarks "are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error."

“Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism," he said.

Read more at The Guardian.

SmartNews