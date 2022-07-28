Seth Meyers cancels ‘Late Night’ shows after testing positive for COVID again
Seth Meyers arrives for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. - Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

COVID just can’t get enough of Seth Meyers. Or maybe it’s the other way around. The “Late Night” host, 48, took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that he has contracted the virus for a second time this year. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning,” said Meyers, 48. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!” Just after the new year, the “Saturday Night Live” alum also caught COVID. He took to Twitter with a similar update to fans, tweeting that while he was canceling the rest of that week’s episodes, he...

