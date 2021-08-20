Dem lawmaker says Biden's bungled Afghan exit will cause 'a rise in veteran suicide'
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) on Friday delivered a scathing assessment of President Joe Biden's evacuation of American forces from Afghanistan, and he predicted that it would push many veterans of the war to take their own lives.

Appearing with CNN's Jake Tapper, Moulton slammed the Biden administration for putting themselves in a position in which they have to rely on the Taliban to complete their mission.

"The fact that we're figuring this out on the fly is completely unacceptable," Moulton said.

Moulton, a former Marine Corps officer who served in the Iraq War, told Tapper that he agreed with Biden's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, but he said the chaotic nature of the withdrawal and the danger facing Afghans who have worked with Americans has been horrific to watch.

He also talked about the toll that the images seen in Kabul are taking on American veterans.

"Veterans all across the country who are just distraught at what they see going on, seeing their friends the people... in whose hands they put their lives being potentially massacred in the coming days," he said. 'You're going to see a rise in veteran suicide as a result of the way that we handled this withdrawal."


