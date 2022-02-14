Seven dead after explosion and fire in southern France

"I certainly have seen it not only in my reporting but in my personal life," Scarborough said. "A lot of people who were intensely supporting Donald Trump now seem exhausted by him. They recognize he lost the presidency, he lost the Senate, lost the House. They want to look forward, he's still looking back. You really are starting to see that friction there. Now, of course, the Democrats, in their mind, they're doing a terrible job on cost of living, they're doing a terrible job on crime, a terrible job at the border, so they're still going to vote for whatever Republican runs, but I do sense a growing exhaustion with Donald Trump's looking back at 2020."



Lemire, who covered the first Trump campaign and all four years of his presidency for the Associated Press, agreed that he was losing his grip.

"Certainly there are pockets of the Republican Party that are still very much devoted to Donald Trump," Lemire said. "We know who they are, the true MAGA world characters, but there are a lot of other Republicans who, you know, perhaps would be willing to vote for him in 2024, but are tired of it right now, who want to move to 2022, who want to turn the focus eventually to winning back one, if not both houses of Congress, certainly looking at the White House in '24."

"President [Joe] Biden, at least for the moment, has sort of pretty suspect poll numbers, although there's certainly lots of time for that to change," he added, "but Trump won't let them turn the page. He keeps talking about 2020, and there's a growing sense in the Republican Party that's going to hold them back."

