Seven dead after explosion and fire in southern France
A firefighter truck is seen near to debris and burned houses after an explosion in Saint Laurent de la Salaque. At least seven people have died in a fire triggered by an explosion at a building in southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday. Raymond Roig/AFP/dpa

At least seven people have died in a fire at a building in southern France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday.

The fire broke out overnight following an explosion at a shop in the municipality of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, the local fire brigade said.

The flames spread to the flats above.

The cause of the explosion in the seaside Mediterranean village is unclear.