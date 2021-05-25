‘You are embarrassing’: Candy shop owner faces brutal backlash for ‘horrific’ sexist rant in his job posting

According to WISHTV.com, the owner of Good's Candy Shop in Anderson, Indiana is facing outrage after a lengthy misogynistic rant in an $11 an hour job posting, where he described what behaviors he did not want out of female employees.

"The post talks about expectations and pay, but also goes into what owner Randy Good considers bad work behavior," reported Demie Johnson. "He wrote, 'Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers. This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves.' He uses other terms to describe past female employees, but said 'boys seldom practice this, they just duke it out.' More than 20,000 people have reacted to the post, and 35,000 commented on it. Most of the responses were negative."

"For 11 dollars, sir, you can go to hell in gasoline drawers," wrote one commenter. "Your company and you are embarrassing and if I had a daughter I would not let her spit in your shop bruh. Ironic you're gossiping just like the women you say you hate."

Another simply said, "This is horrific."

"Where can I apply? I love deeply rooted sexism," one woman remarked.

"You've puked your nonsense all over Facebook. Bye, Felicia," added another person.

Good declined comment with local reporters. However, in a follow-up post, he said he is "undeterred" despite having "quite the little dust up" on Facebook.