SF Giants owner seems to be switching his support from Trump to DeSantis
Gage Skidmore.

San Francisco Giants principal owner Charles B. Johnson, who is a prolific GOP donor, may be gearing up to support Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 matchup, SFGate reports.

According to SFGate's report, Johnson has donated nearly $500,000 to Friends of Ron DeSantis since January 2021. He also gave $275,000 to the group ahead of DeSantis's successful 2018 run for governor of Florida.

The donations are a shift from the run up to 2016 when Johnson gave $100,000 to the PAC Trump Victory. In the 2020 general election, he gave $435,200 to Trump Victory.

"After the Jan. 6 riots, Johnson pledged to stop giving to "Stop the Steal" candidates. He has broken that pledge many times since, but the one prominent 'Stop the Steal' politician he has not donated to in that period is Donald Trump," SFGate reported. "There are no records of Johnson donating to any of Trump’s various political action committees in that period, including Save America, which has raised tens of millions since Trump's loss to Biden."

As SFGate points out, numerous wealthy conservative donors seem to be jumping off the Trump train. Walter Buckley who gave over $1.5 million to Trump Victory before to the 2020 election has given $1.25 million to DeSantis since Nov. 2021. Billionaire businessman John W. Childs dispersed six-figure checks to both Trump and DeSantis now has only given another big donation to DeSantis since 2020. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross gave $100,000 to DeSantis in April 2022 and hasn't donated to Trump since 2021.

