Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension has Anti-Doping Agency facing congressional investigation

"There was some spin from one of his advisers earlier this week about how he was, quote-unquote, 'thrilled,'" said Haberman. "He's not thrilled. I don't think he's throwing staplers, but he's not happy. It's not something he's talking about constantly as fury, but this is not where they want to be, this is a totally new world for him. And I think that what you've seen with the former president and his advisers and of members of his family and his allies is they have conflated legal problems with public relations problems for so long that I think some are losing sight of the fact this is actually an indictment ... the reality is Allen Weisselberg is facing potential jail time, and that can change things."

"Was the indictment part of the president's regular TV viewing yesterday?" asked anchor John Berman.

"The former president was definitely watching the news conference, and one of the things people don't understand about how he watches television is it isn't just glued to the box," said Haberman. "He often has it on in the background and looks up and looks at things. The TV is often on, and he was well aware of the coverage yesterday."

Watch below: