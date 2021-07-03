Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension has Anti-Doping Agency facing congressional investigation

The chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties wrote a letter to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Friday to protest the suspension of track star Sha'Carri Richardson.
"This punishment, which is not supported by any scientific evidence, may prevent Ms. Richardson from competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics just after she inspired the country with her performance in the Olympic Trials last month. We urge you to reconsider the policies that led to this and other suspensions for recreational marijuana use, and to reconsider Ms. Richardson's suspension. Please strike a blow for civil liberties and civil rights by reversing this course you are on," Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD) wrote in a letter co-signed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
"The ban on marijuana is a significant and unnecessary burden on athletes' civil liberties," the representatives wrote. "The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the principal oversight committee of the House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate 'any matter' at 'any time' under House Rule X," the representatives noted.
They requested a response by July 9th.
