NBC White House correspondent says gun safety and voting rights are 'far-left issues'
MSNBC/screen grab

NBC White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece this week asserted that gun safety reform and voting rights are "far-left issues."

Pettypiece made the remark during a discussion on MSNBC about Democrats' efforts to move voting rights legislation forward.

According to the reporter, White House officials are "spending a fair amount of time on outreach to Joe Manchin."

"What's an issue that a moderate Democrat like Joe Manchin would like? Infrastructure," she observed. "So, you know, the White House is not moving hard into these far-left issues."

"Certainly, they say they support the Voting Rights Act," Pettypiece continued. "Certainly they say they would like to see gun reform legislation but are they heavily engaging to get those items next on Congress's agenda? Not necessarily at this point."

"It seems from what I'm told that President Biden's instincts might be closer to to Joe Manchin's than they are other members in the Democratic Party at this point," she added.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.