Sharks are attacking humans likely because they think feet are fish

Discovery's "Shark Week" is going strong, but as if they were helping advertise, beachgoers have seen an increase in shark attacks. From Florida to New York people are being bitten by the toothy migrating fish. Long Island alone has suffered five shark attacks in the past two weeks.

According to NPR, the sharks are after fish, not feet, but they're mistaking the limbs for snacks.

"A sand tiger shark nursery located just off the Long Island coast and an abundance of bait fish close to shore could explain the recent string of unwanted encounters," the report said, citing Florida Program for Shark Research Program Director Gavin Naylor.



The sand tiger shark is among those that can grow up to 10 feet and has horrifying-looking jagged teeth. They're not normally that threatening to humans, however, as it's "relatively docile."

"Attacks are almost always carried out by smaller juveniles that accidentally bite someone while chasing fish," said the report.



"Off the coast of Long Island there are lots of juvenile sand tiger sharks, a lot of them, and usually we don't have a problem with them. But as you've probably heard reported, a lot of the baitfish — the bunker (the menhaden) — are actually closer in this year and there's a lot more," Naylor told the radio. "... It's a statistical fact that sharks don't target people. If they did, we'd have about 10,000 bites a day."

The sand tiger shark nursery was discovered off the coast of Long Island in 2016 in the Great South Bay. Researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society's New York Aquarium have been able to tag them and track them remotely.

“The discovery of a shark nursery is fantastic news for local conservationists seeking to learn more about sharks and other species in the New York Bight,” Vice President and Director Jon Dohlin said and 2016. “Through field projects and outreach efforts by the New York Aquarium and other organizations, we hope to raise awareness about our local marine environment and the need to manage our natural wonders.”

Suggestions for avoiding a shark attack include: don't swim at night, don't take your eyes off of it while moving purposefully and backing your way toward the shore. If it gets to close or tries to attack, defend yourself, NPR says. Punching and kicking the shark in the nose or gills could scare it off. Luckily, the chances of getting bit by a shark are less than between 1 and 4 million, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Read the full report here.