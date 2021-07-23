Air Force finally boots prominent white nationalist months after he was exposed

Prominent white nationalist Shawn McCaffrey is no longer serving in the United States Air Force, HuffPost reported Friday.

A spokesperson told the publication McCaffrey is "no longer serving in the U.S. Air Force."

"Information brought to the attention of his command after Mr. McCaffrey's enlistment led to an entry level separation due to erroneous enlistment," the spokesperson said.

"McCaffrey — who lives near Detroit and did not immediately respond to a request for comment — was a key member of Identity Evropa, a group infamous for its role in the deadly 2017 'Unite The Right' white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia," HuffPost reported. "Although McCaffrey did not attend the Charlottesville rally, he was still very active with Identity Evropa, traveling with its leaders to a white nationalist conference in Washington, D.C., in 2016. In the ensuing years, he remained a fixture on the far right, co-hosting a racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic podcast."

It has been more than three months since HuffPost exposed that McCaffrey was enlisted in the Air Force under the headline, "The Military Says It's Confronting Extremism. A Prominent White Nationalist Just Finished Boot Camp."

The report noted McCaffrey co-hosted a podcast with Matt Evans, where the two regularly bashed Jews, women, sexuality minorities, and others.

"Among the notable white supremacist guests were Richard Spencer; Christopher Cantwell, the 'crying Nazi' infamous for his role in a Vice documentary about the Charlottesville rally; Patrick Little, a former Senate candidate from California who's called for the 'complete eradication' of Jews; Matt Forney, a prominent misogynist who has defended raping and beating women; Tim Gionet, also known as 'Baked Alaska,' who was recently arrested for his role in the Capitol insurrection; and Andrew Anglin, the fugitive founder of The Daily Stormer, one of the most influential and extreme neo-Nazi sites on the internet, who believes Jewish people should be gassed," HuffPost reported.

