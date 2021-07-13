Texas Dem shares video of state trooper who sought to 'apprehend me and lock me in the House chamber'

Texas state Rep. Shawn Thierry (D) on Tuesday said that she was nearly arrested and locked in the House chamber by a Texas state trooper.

Thierry explained on Instagram that she was not able to join her House Democratic colleagues when they fled the state this week to prevent the legislature from passing new voter restrictions.

But she was able to board a plane on Tuesday before being arrested.

"As a working mom, I had to square away my child care logistics and some other household matters, so I was not able to fly out on the chartered plane with my colleagues yesterday," the lawmaker wrote. "However, I made sure that I left the state in time to prevent the Governor from arresting me and forcing me to return to the Capitol building. We are pulling out every tool in the toolkit to stop the most discriminatory piece of voter legislation we have seen in decades."

"Given that I have learned that Texas DPS troopers are looking to arrest me for fighting [for] my constituents, I relieved to be in the sky headed to DC to fight for our democracy," she added in a tweet.

Thierry also shared a video that allegedly shows a House Sergeant and a Texas state trooper entering her office to arrest her.

"So, shortly after the Call on the House was placed — this happened... A House Sergeant entered my office along with a Texas DPS trooper seeking to apprehend me and lock me in the House chamber," she wrote.

Read Thierry's remarks below.

So, shortly after the Call on the House was placed — this happened... A House Sergeant entered my office along with a Texas DPS trooper seeking to apprehend me and lock me in the House chamber. @CNN @MSNBC #txlege #LetThePeopleVote pic.twitter.com/BFPqRQeAGD

— Shawn Thierry (@RepThierry146) July 13, 2021

The right to vote is everything, which is why I'm risking everything. 🇺🇸 Given that I have learned that Texas DPS troopers are looking to arrest me for fighting for my constituents, I relieved to be in the sky headed to DC to fight for our democracy. ✈️

— Shawn Thierry (@RepThierry146) July 13, 2021