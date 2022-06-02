Scandal-plagued Jacksonville GOP sheriff to resign days after defiantly insisting he wouldn't: report
'Cowboy hat with Sheriff badge' [Shutterstock]

On Thursday, A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics reported that Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams is planning to resign from office.

Williams, a Republican, had previously stated he had no intention of resigning in the wake of a scandal about his residency, while insisting that he had the public support of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

The trouble began after a report last week in The Tributary, revealing that Williams has not lived in Duval County for some time. He sold his house there last year and his new address is listed as a home in Fernandina Beach, Nassau County.

This would be a violation of city law, which states that the sheriff must have residency and that "if the sheriff should … remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office … the office of sheriff shall become vacant."

Williams originally claimed that this requirement has been superseded by state law.

"I’ve been working for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. I spent the majority of that time working with the community. I’m going to continue to do that," he said in response to calls to resign.

This saga comes amid other controversies from Florida Sheriffs, including a remark by Sheriff Bob Johnson of Santa Rosa County that he encourages homeowners to shoot intruders to "save taxpayers money."

