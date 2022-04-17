Container ship owned by the company that got stuck in the Suez freed after being stuck in the US for a month
A file picture taken on July 7, 2021 shows the MV Ever Given container ship sailing near a felucca along Egypt's Suez Canal near the canal's central city of Ismailia, as it departs from the waterway Mahmoud KHALED AFP/File

Last year, the Suez Canal was blocked when the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, ran aground. It clogged commerce for six days. A year later, the exact same thing happened again with a ship from the Evergreen Marine Corporation, but this time it was in the Chesapeake Bay.

The ship, the Ever Forward, has sat for a month, stuck and delivery of the containers was delayed. According to The Guardian, the ship was freed on Sunday after two barges and five tugboats tried for a third time to pull the ship out of the bay. They'd worked on the effort before, removing 500 of the 5,000 containers hoping it would lighten the load and raise the ship from the bottom.

"A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels as they pulled and pushed the massive ship from the mud, across a dredged hole and back into the shipping channel," said The Guardian.

After escaping the bay, the containers were put back on the ship and set off on their way to Annapolis.

See the video below:

SkyTeam 11 reports: Ever Forward on the move www.youtube.com

