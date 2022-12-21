Armed woman barricades herself in a library bathroom on San Jose State campus: police

Parikh initially agreed that the ballots would be counted after initially being rejected and then duplicated.

But when Liddy repeated the question, the witness became angry.

"Your technical description is not possible!" Parikh said.

"I'm sorry," Liddy remarked. "I wasn't attempting to give a technical description. I was just saying what happens, based on your testimony. So you're saying, in that scenario, that voter who wanted to vote for Kari Lake would never have that vote tabulated? Is that your testimony?"

But Parikh insisted on discussing whether a "shrink could fit setting" could be accidentally configured on a printer.

"That's not a response," Liddy complained to Judge Peter Thompson.

"I'm unable to answer your question," Parikh reluctantly said.

"Let me ask a different question," Liddy remarked. "Are duplicated ballots tabulated [in the] Maricopa County general election 2022?"

"If they're duplicated correctly and they're configured correctly, yes, they should be," Parikh confirmed.

"Thank you," Liddy concluded. "No further questions."

Parikh has previously appeared at election fraud events funded by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Watch the video below.