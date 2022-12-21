Armed woman barricades herself in a library bathroom on San Jose State campus: police

Police Tape (AFP)
Police are at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University Campus after an armed woman ran into the bathroom and barricaded herself inside.
The campus students have already left for the holidays, but some members of the staff are still there, so a lockdown has been initiated, reported KTUV News. The library has been evacuated.
San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll told the reporters on the scene that no one has been shot or injured as of yet.
\u201cActive shooter at MLK library #sanjose #downtownsanjose\u201d— Marki Tafoya (@Marki Tafoya) 1671650163
Suspect is barricaded inside as of right now pic.twitter.com/bX2WrTEoVP
— Marki Tafoya (@MissTafoya) December 21, 2022
The story is still developing...