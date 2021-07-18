WATCH: Pandemonium after 4 shot outside Nationals' stadium during Padres game
Screengrab.

Harrowing videos posted to social media showed chaos at Nationals Park after a shooting outside the stadium.

"A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park," the Washington Nationals announced.

The team encourage teams to leave the stadium through the center field and right field gates.

"We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available," the team said.

Here are some of the social media posts on the chaos:










