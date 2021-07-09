Murder-suicide at Houston's Downtown Aquarium: report
Screengrab.

Police in Houston are investigating what is a reportedly a murder-suicide at the city's Downtown Aquarium.

Upon entering the building, police say they found two dead men and an injured woman. They believe one of the deceased is the shooter.

"Police said according to surveillance footage, it appears a couple -- the woman and the man police do not consider a suspect -- were having dinner at the bar inside the restaurant on the second floor," 12 News reports. "They were closing their tab when the suspect walked around from the other end of the bar and began shooting, authorities said. According to police, the victims immediately fell to the ground before the suspect shot himself."


