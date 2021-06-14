Cashier murdered after mask policy shooting at supermarket

A man pulled out a gun and shot and killed an Atlanta-area Big Bear Supermarket cashier over the store's mask policy, according to police. Two people, including a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reserve unit deputy who was inside the supermarket working as a security guard, and the suspect, were also wounded.

"The subject pulled out a weapon and shot a cashier at the location," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said, according to 11Alive. "The individual is deceased."

"Although details are not complete, authorities say that the male suspect was involved in a dispute with a young woman before he began firing at her inside the store," the spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

There apparently was an altercation over the mask policy, which is clearly posted on the store's door.

"A witness, identified as Alan Williams, said a man walked into the store, struck the woman with a gun, then shot her. That's when the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire."

