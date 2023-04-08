'No victims': U of Oklahoma sends students fleeing after report of a possible shooter
"Run. Hide. Fight." The University of Oklahoma sent out a massive alert telling its student body to run for their lives tonight.

Friday evening in Norman, Oklahoma, there was a possible active shooter situation reported at the main OU campus at the Van Vleet Oval, local KOCO reported. As of 10:45 p.m. CDT there were reports of "no victims," according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The scene at the South Oval was filled with police cars, video from the scene showed.

Cameraman Ben Latham shot video of a helicopter from the OU medical center taking off moments after it was announced. He noted he wasn't sure if it was related.

Former OU student Cassie Peters noted that sometimes she and her husband will still go over to the campus library to study or work. She noted that it's "often late at night," and that it's so quiet that she often can't hear anything.

"We don't have to live this way," she tweeted.

Carolynn Felling, with OU Nightly, the campus news station, said that thus far there are reports of an injury.

