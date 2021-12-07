Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting teens throwing water balloons: report

Authorities in California have arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly shooting at two teenagers for throwing water balloons.

Ridgrecrest Police were called to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital on Saturday evening after a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were reportedly the victims of the shooting, KBAK-TV reported.

Mark Shell was reportedly sleeping in his pick-up truck when the two victims threw water balloons at his vehicle.

"While inspecting his vehicle for damage, Shell noticed the victims had turned around and were driving back. He retrieved a 12 gauge shotgun from his vehicle," the network reported. "As the teens drove by him, Shell discharged his shotgun at the driver’s door, causing damage to the truck and minor injuries to the driver, according to RPD. Shell drove off in his truck."

A few hours later, sheriff's deputies located Shell and took him into custody and seized a shotgun. As a convicted felon, Shell is not permitted to possess a firearm.

Shell was charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.