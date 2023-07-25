Should Oxford High shooter 'die in prison'? This hearing will help decide

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, 2022, in Pontiac, Michigan. - David Guralnick/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS
DETROIT — An Oakland County judge is scheduled this week to hear evidence from prosecutors hoping to show the Oxford High School shooter is incapable of being rehabilitated and should be sentenced to life in prison, while the defense team plans to explain circumstances showing he deserves an eventual chance at parole. Oakland County prosecutors notified the court in November that they would be seeking a sentence of life without parole for shooter Ethan Crumbley after he pleaded guilty in October to 24 felonies, including terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder. They plan...