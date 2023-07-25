Should Oxford High shooter 'die in prison'? This hearing will help decide

"I would love, I know everyone hates Nancy Pelosi, hate[s] the sound of her name, hate[s] the sound of her voice, but you know what?" said Bannon, who served in the Trump administration as the former president’s chief strategist for about eight months.

"Hate her all you want, she's a stone-cold killer. If we could just get some of her testosterone put into McCarthy for the next 72 hours, maybe we salvage something before they go on their six-week boondoggle."

McCarthy in January barely won the speakership on the 15th ballot and has faced criticism from his party’s right flank over the debt limit deal with President Joe Biden in particular.

Thomas Kika writes for Newsweek that, “McCarthy faced strong opposition from the further-right flank of the House Republican caucus in his bid to become speaker, resulting in a historically long voting process as he made concessions to secure votes. He has continued to face harsh criticism from conservatives over his performance in the role, with Bannon slamming his debt limit deal with President Joe Biden as a ‘total surrender.’"

