'Show the goods': Fox News host calls out House Republican over lack of Hunter Biden evidence

United States Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky), who chairs the House Oversight Committee, got tripped up by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Monday over purported proof that Republicans have amassed of Hunter Biden's attorneys "intimidating" witnesses.

"Witness intimidation? The witnesses and the whistleblowers are being intimidated by the president's son's lawyers? You stand by that and you say you have evidence of that?" a skeptical Smith wondered.

"It depends on your definition of intimidation. If you get a call from the lawyers and they remind you of your potential liability and some of these business games, then uh, yes, I would consider that witness intimidation," Comer replied.

Smith was perplexed.

"Now, wait, why? For so many who have seen this for years, this, these investigations playing out, why wouldn't you show the goods from that? Why wouldn't you just, why wouldn't you get protection for those witnesses? Get protection from those whistleblowers. Can Congress do that so that you can come forward with this evidence?" Smith asked Comer.

"No. But we're gonna ask for immunity for some moving forward. I think that's gonna be the next step that we take," Comer responded.

"That's a big deal," noted Smith.

"That is a big deal," Comer added. "And hopefully the, uh, the Department of Justice and Merrick Garland, the attorney general, will grant immunity to these people. This is a major investigation.