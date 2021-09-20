'They are willing to kill people': Sidney Powell says 'angels' are protecting her from being murdered

Attorney Sidney Powell insisted recently that she is uncovering evidence of fraud in the 2020 election "every single day."

Powell made the claim during an interview with faith healer Andrew Wommack that aired last week.

"We're still looking for the truth," Powell explained. "We're finding more of it every single day. I'm really pleased with the way all the pieces are coming together. Although it paints a very dark picture of our country, we have to have the truth before we can solve the problem."

Powell said that she would be "happy to retract the statements" claiming election machines were used to steal the election if Dominion Voting Systems would provide her with proof. Dominion is currently suing Powell for $1.3 billion.

The election attorney also claimed that she has faced death threats due to her fight to overturn the 2020 election.

"They are willing to kill people," she said, pointing to several deaths that occurred in Georgia following the election.

"We are talking about trillions of dollars of global wealth being at issue here," she continued. "Known people out there who want to destroy us and have been working to create what I call the apocalypse hoax with the response to Covid and every other problem we've had for the last four years at least."

"Has there been threats on your life?" Wommack wondered.

"Oh, I get threatened regularly," Powell laughed.

"Do you have personal security?" the host asked.

"I keep angels on my shoulders," Powell replied. "God did not give me a spirit of fear."

Watch the video below from Truth and Liberty Coalition.