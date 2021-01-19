Sidney Powell drops lawsuit to overturn Georgia election less than 24 hours before Biden swearing in
Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business (Screen cap).

Attorney Sidney Powell has voluntarily asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"Appellants submit this Joint Motion to Dismiss, showing agreement of all parties hereto that this case be dismissed, each party to bear their own costs," the motion said. "Wherefore, the parties respectfully request that this appeal be dismissed."

Powell's motion comes less than 24 hours before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.