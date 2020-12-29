Sidney Powell: Sneaky Georgia officials may have 'rigged' runoffs 'so that the two Republicans win'
Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business (Screen cap).

Attorney Sidney Powell on Tuesday revealed that she believes officials in Georgia may have "rigged" the Senate runoff races in favor of Republicans as part of a plot to undermine her efforts to prove the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

During an interview on The Rush Limbaugh Show, Powell was asked if Republicans should bother to vote in the Georgia runoffs.

"My concern is it's not going to matter how the people vote in the Georgia race," the attorney replied. "It obviously didn't matter how they voted nationwide, did it?"

But Limbaugh's guest host, Todd Herman, implored Powell to urge Republicans to vote.

"Well, yes," Powell said. "I would suggest everybody in Georgia turn out on election day and do it again. Vote for the Republican candidates in mass numbers and see what happens."

"And it might be that they've even rigged the system so that the two Republicans win so they can say, 'Oh, see, there's no problem,'" she added.

Listen to the audio clip below from The Rush Limbaugh Show.