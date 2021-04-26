Sidney Powell seeks to evade court sanctions by claiming her election fraud lies were just her ‘opinion’
Election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell is employing a "just my opinion" defense as she confronts the legal ramifications of pushing Donald Trump's "Big Lie."

Powell is facing legal sanctions for pushing conspiracy theories in court after a complaint filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Her defense attorney, Stefanie Lambert Junttila, is now arguing her statements were just her opinion, The Detroit News reported Monday.

"Indeed, based on case law, Ms. Powell's statements are not legally considered 'fact,' Junttila wrote in a court filing. "Rather, by placing her statements in the broad and specific context of political debate, there are legally considered 'opinion.'"

The veracity of Powell's statements is taking center-stage because of her defense in a second case, the $1.3 billion defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

"Dominion Voting Systems, producer of election machines used in Michigan and other states, is at the heart of Powell's conspiracies. The company recently sued Powell and others for defamation. In a filing responding to that lawsuit, Powell's legal team used the phrase, 'no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact' to describe Powell's comments. They're arguing the comments are opinion, as opposed to fact, but many across the country took that comment as an admission by Powell that she mislead the public and courts with her theories," the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.