Sidney Powell faces new disciplinary action in Texas over 'frivolous' Kraken lawsuits
Sidney Powell speaks on November 19, 2020, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.. - MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images North America/TNS

A former attorney for President Donald Trump is facing a new lawsuit from the State Bar of Texas that seeks to punish her for bringing "frivolous" lawsuits that falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Courthouse News first reported that the disciplinary action was made public this week.

The bar association's Commission for Lawyer Discipline said that it filed the lawsuit after receiving 10 complaints about Powell.

“Beginning in or about November of 2020[,] respondent filed multiple federal lawsuits in different jurisdictions (including the District Court of Arizona, the Northern District of Georgia, the Eastern District of Michigan, and the Eastern District of Wisconsin) alleging, inter alia, election fraud has occurred in the national presidential election in 2020,” the lawsuit says. “Respondent had no reasonable basis to believe the lawsuits she filed were not frivolous.”

Powell's actions “unreasonably increased the costs” of cases and “unreasonably delayed” their resolution, the document states.

"The lawsuit claims Powell violated Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 and five subsections of the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct," according to Courthouse News.

The commission asked the court to "determine and impose an appropriate sanction" on Powell.

Powell is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

