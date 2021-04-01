Wisconsin governor asks court to make Sidney Powell pay state's legal fees for fighting bogus election suits

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants to make former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pay for her bogus legal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Via Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath, Evers is demanding that Powell face $106,780 in sanctions for her failed efforts to delegitimize the results of Wisconsin's presidential vote.

The complaint filed by Evers argued that Powell should face sanctions because the contents of her election lawsuits were so obviously without merit.

"Plaintiff's complaint did not outline coherent legal claims so much as it flitted among a variety of fringe conspiracy theories, sources to anonymous declarations submitted by ostensible experts who were later identified and revealed to be extreme partisans with neither the experience nor qualifications to provide any type of opinion," the complaint reads.

The complaint goes on to argue that "there is no reason for Wisconsin taxpayers to bear the expense of this attempt to hijack the democratic process."

In addition to potentially facing over $100,000 in sanctions, Powell is facing a potentially much more expensive defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems that seeks damages of over $1 billion for her lies about its voting machines.