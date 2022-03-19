Reporter among the dead from late-night mass shooting in Norfolk: report

Five people were harmed during a late-night shooting in Virginia.

"Two people were killed and three others injured during an early morning shooting Saturday outside a downtown Norfolk restaurant and bar. Among the dead was 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who was caught in the gunfire," the newspaper reported. "The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, a popular restaurant and bar on Granby Street adjacent to Tidewater Community College’s downtown Norfolk campus."

Bartenders had reportedly turned on the lights after last call at 1:30 a.m. when an argument broke out. Jenkins was leaving the bar when she was shot, later dying at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Devon Harris, 25, was also pronounced dead at the scene with three others wounded.

"Jenkins’ father, Maurice Jenkins of Virginia Beach, described his daughter as a sweet, caring and hard-working young woman who loved being a journalist," the newspaper reported. "Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Granby High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Georgia State University in December 2019 and worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020. She just got her first apartment in Virginia Beach about a month ago after living with family, her father said."

She had recently voiced her happiness at getting a great deal on a mirror that her father was helping her fix.















