The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that there are some hefty donors that typically give to Democrats who are now bankrolling some Republican candidates that are advocating for crypto-currencies.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) told Politico that he wants the chairmanship position on the House Financial Services Committee if Republicans take over Congress in November. Not long after, mega-donors from the Bay Area started flooding his campaign with cash.

Campaign finance documents show Ron Conway, a top donor and "political ally of San Francisco Mayor London Breed," donated the maximum amount to McHenry. He also donated $350,000 to a super PAC that supports “pro-crypto” politicians in 2022.

The report also named "crypto solutions" company Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen as a max-out donor to McHenry, despite his many Democratic donations in the past. He also forked over $250,000 to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's super PAC.

"Chris Dixon, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz who was labeled by Fortune as 'the world’s top crypto investor,' immediately gave $5,800 to McHenry, too," said the report.

There were many many others, the report explained. The Bay Area tech sector has engaged in what the report called a "burgeoning love affair" with not only McHenry, but Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). The report said that the Bay Area is trying to put out feelers for a Republican presidential candidate that they're willing to support. Scott appears to be the only one they like, despite a voting record that is "reliably far-right."


