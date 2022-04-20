Silicon Valley’s COVID windfall raises alarms about region’s economy

Apple Park’ s spaceship campus is seen from this drone view in Sunnyvale, California. - Jane Tyska/San Jose Mercury News/TNS
An unprecedented flow of riches is concentrating wealth among Silicon Valley companies that capitalized on the world’s locked-down lives amid the pandemic, raising fears that a dramatically lopsided recovery will warp the economic future for the Bay Area. “Any time you have a jolt to the economy … those that have the ability to most benefit from that will benefit handsomely,” San Jose Chamber of Commerce CEO Derrick Seaver said. “We have a particular focus on making sure that the businesses that were on the negative end of the last two years are given a fair playing field to recover.” Apple’s ...