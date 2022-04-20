Silicon Valley’s COVID windfall raises alarms about region’s economy

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault said at the time.

On Wednesday, Meadows told The Post and Courier that he was not a resident of either state.

“I’m a resident of South Carolina,” Meadows reportedly insisted.

"He told the newspaper he lives there for good," the report noted. "A representative at the S.C. Elections Commission confirmed he is registered to vote at the address of his Sunset home."

The former aide to Donald Trump recently purchased a $1.5 million home in Pickens County.