Simon And Schuster hands Paul Manafort a book deal — and he's playing the victim

Former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was part of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. But amid the investigation, it was discovered that Manafort was skirting international lobbying laws, falsifying his tax returns, bank fraud and other charges. Now, the publishing house Simon And Schuster is giving Manofort a book deal.

A jury found him guilty of eight charges, but Manafort has played the victim as a kind political prisoner because the crimes were discovered while Trump was under investigation. Trump then rescued Manafort with a pardon.

According to the book, Manafort is alleging that he was sent into solitary confinement because he refused to turn on Trump. It's a false allegation. Manafort was put into solitary where he had his own shower, phone line, computer and kind of office where other prisoners did not. Manafort would not have had such perks if he was with the general prison population.

Manafort's lawyers then complained about how far away the jail was from their area and that they had to drive a considerable distance to access their client. The judge then put Manafort in the harsh Alexandria federal prison. Even there, Manafort was given special treatment as a kind of VIP prisoner.



"Because he is a high-profile inmate, Mr. Manafort will be placed in protective custody, which limits his interactions with other inmates," said Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne. "Specific details about Mr. Manafort’s confinement will not be made public due to security and privacy concerns. We will work closely with the U.S. Marshals to ensure his proper care while he remains in our custody."

Once convicted, Manafort was sent to Rikers Island, where, again, he would be kept away from the general prison population. The prison is frequently referred to as "Torture Island" by criminal justice activists, said NBC news. The Trump Justice Department intervened, however, and Manafort was saved by deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. He asked prosecutors to keep Manfort in federal custody instead of Rikers due to "health and personal safety."

According to the publisher, the book will be released Aug. 16, 2022 and will retail at $32.50. It's unclear whether Manafort was given a book advance by the publisher.

Simon and Schuster has previously published books by people like Milo Yiannopoulos, Mark Meadows, Paul Ryan, and was planning to publish a book by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) until the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. government.

See further information at the publisher page.



