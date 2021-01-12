Infamous hydroxychloroquine-pushing doctor caught on video inside the Capitol during MAGA riot

California doctor Simone Gold made headlines back in July when she and a group of physicians appeared in a new conference in front of the Supreme Court to decry lockdowns. One of the physicians from the "America's Frontline Doctors" group was the infamous Stella Immanuel who claimed that is a "cure for COVID."

Now the Washington Post is reporting that Gold is acknowledging that she was one of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While multiple videos and news reports show otherwise, Gold is claiming that the event was peaceful.

"I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot," she told the Post. "Where I was, was incredibly peaceful."

Gold said that she assumed it was legal to enter the Capitol and that she has not been contacted by law enforcement. She was in D.C. for a "Rally for Health Freedom" on the East side of the Capitol on Jan. 6. One video shows her walking into the Capitol, and another shows her giving some sort of impromptu speech.





Gold wrote an open letter to the president in May in which she called COVID lockdowns "a mass casualty incident."

Speaking to the Post, she said she "regrets" entering the Capitol building.

Read more at The Washington Post.