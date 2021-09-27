Kyrsten Sinema had a curt response to major dissent brewing among her home state Democrats
U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema speaking with attendees at the 2019 Legislative Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Although Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is generally well-liked by independents and Never Trump conservatives in her state, the decidedly centrist Democrat has been a frequent source of frustration to the progressive wing of her party — and her office had a curt response when the Arizona Democratic Party, in a vote of over 80%, passed a resolution to pledge a vote of "no confidence" if she fails to reform the filibuster or support a reconciliation bill on infrastructure.

Forbes' Andrew Solender reports:

Two major voting rights bills, the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, have been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives but now face an uphill climb in the U.S. Senate — where Democrats have a narrow majority but not enough votes to meet the 60 or more votes required by the filibuster. Sinema, like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is adamantly opposed to abolishing the filibuster and has maintained that Democrats will be glad to have the filibuster when Republicans have a Senate majority again.

Some Democrats have proposed keeping the filibuster but creating an exception for voting rights; that way, a voting rights bill could be passed with a simple majority rather than needing 60 votes. Sinema, however, is opposed to creating such an exception.