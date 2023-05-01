'Sit down, you fraud': Internet sizes up George Santos after he mocks 'nonsensical' local government
(Scott Olson/AFP)

Freshman United States Representative George Santos (R-New York), who despite facing numerous investigations inside and outside of Congress as well as in Brazil has decided to seek reelection to a second term in 2024, mocked local public service during a recent address to a roomful of enamored staffers.

"So when you go back home and your GOP apparatus says, 'no, you're too young. Go be dog catcher. Go be city councilman or town councilman' for whatever nonsensical, non-really-impacting job you don't wanna do but that's the only option that they're giving you? Be more, like the folks who actually are brave to come out and run," Santos said.

"You're also awesome," an individual exclaimed while Santos spoke.

"I'm a first-time, I'm a first-time elected official and this is the job I wanted to do because this is the job I think that's more consequential in my lifetime," Santos boasted. "I wanna see more of you guys in the chambers, not as, not as staff, as members. Remember that you're, the moment you hit twenty-five, get, get, get moving. You know, just get, just do it."

Twitter users responded with their opinions of Santos.

Mike McLean: "Dog catchers have more integrity in their pinky fingers than this man has in his whole body."

100% Pure Demon Semen: "After his term ends he'd be lucky to get a job like dog catcher. The only jobs he'll get will have a novelty quotient: such as contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Marriage Bootcamp, Celebrity Edition, Celebrity Big Brother etc etc. He's unhireable."

Astoriacub7: "Coming from someone who couldn't win a seat on the NY City Council."

Mutter: "So I guess it's ok to lie about your whole life & get elected Republican."

Jade Jurek – Supporter of Ukraine: "County commissions, city councils, school boards and other local governing councils run the world. They make sure kids get an education, trash gets collected and potholes get filled. George Santos is a poseur."

American Democracy Matters: "He is a proven pathological liar and STILL this many come out to support him? We have a very real character problem among Americans."

Sandra Lee: "You're a disgrace to the US and should have NEVER been voted into Congress."

Steven Crosby: "....says the guy standing in front of an emergency exit door. Sit down, you fraud."

ChandLogan: "'Go for the job you want, don't work your way up, even if you're not qualified at all and have to lie to get it.'"