Boy uses slingshot to fight off would-be kidnapper trying to grab 8-year-old sister: report

A 13-year-old boy used a slingshot to fight off an accused would-be kidnapper who was trying to take his 8-year-old sister from their backyard in Michigan, MLive.com reported.

Police said the girl was searching for mushrooms in her backyard when the suspect appeared and placed his hand over her mouth. She was able to break away from the suspect before her 13-year-old brother shot him in the head and chest with a slingshot, causing him to flee.

After a brief search, police found the suspect hiding in a nearby gas station with visible wounds from the slingshot attack.

A 17-year-old was been arrested and charged with the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl in Michigan,

Michigan State Police say the suspect was arrested Wednesday. They said he told officers he planned on severely beating the child. He has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery. Despite being a juvenile, he's being charged as an adult.