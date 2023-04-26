Fox News agrees to give Smartmatic materials about Rupert Murdoch from Dominion defamation case
Rupert Murdoch (AFP)

Fox News indicated that it would turn over materials about Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and other company executives to voting machine company Smartmatic.

According to a CNN report, New York Supreme Court Judge David Cohen held a hearing on Wednesday after Smartmatic "raised concerns about whether Fox was complying with its pretrial obligations to turn over relevant evidence."

Smartmatic is suing Fox News for $2.7 billion in a defamation case.

Materials to be handed over include information about Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Chief Legal Officer Viet Dinh, and Vice President Raj Shah. A lawyer for Smartmatic said that the items would also include deposition transcripts and exhibits from Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

"We will produce the materials as quickly as we are able to," Fox attorney Winn Allen stated.

Smartmatic's attorneys told the judge that they "noticed obvious gaps" in the materials provided by Fox News.

Fox News reportedly settled the Dominion defamation case for $787.5 million.

2020 Election Media SmartNews