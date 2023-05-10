Smartmatic subpoenas Trump campaign in $2.7B lawsuit against Fox News

Smartmatic, the voting technology company that filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on allegations it spread falsehoods about its actions during the 2020 election, has subpoenaed Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports.

Smartmatic is seeking a “wide array” of documents from the former president’s campaign, according to the report.

The subpoena was issued last month but wasn’t made public until Tuesday, when it was revealed in court documents.

The subpoena requires the Trump campaign to share with Smartmatic documents related to Fox News and fraudulent allegations the campaign made about the 2020 elections.

The Trump campaign can challenge the subpoena in court once it has been served.

Smartmatic’s allegations are similar to those that were the basis for a $1.6 billion lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems settled with Fox News for $787.5 million.

Smartmatic in early 2021 filed its lawsuit against Fox News alleging the network coordinated with the Trump campaign to wage a “disinformation campaign” that imperiled the voting technology firm.

Smartmatic has also subpoenaed former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said Tuesday his company will fight the Smartmatic lawsuit.

