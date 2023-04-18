Smartmatic vows to finish what Dominion case started
(Shutterstock.com)

Another voting systems company that is in litigation with Fox News on Tuesday promised to finish what Dominion started.

Smartmatic in February 2021 filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against the conservative cable news channel, and a spokesman for the company promised to expose wrongdoing in connection with false claims about election fraud in 2020.

Fox News on Tuesday settled an defamation lawsuit with Dominion for $787.5 million, but the network will not have to issue an on-air apology for spreading falsehoods over election fraud in 2020 under terms of its settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports.

Smartmatic in a statement signaled plans to go further than Dominion.

“Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign,” a Smartmatic spokesman said in a statement obtained by The New York Times. “Smartmatic will expose the rest.”

SmartNews